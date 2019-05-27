Mary M. (Haser) Leith, 97, of Washington Township, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born July 17, 1921, in Springdale to the late Gustavus and Marie (Boehm) Haser. She was a graduate of New Kensington High School and lived in Washington Township most of her life. Mary was a member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Dorothy), also of Washington Township; daughter, Bonnie (Bill) Koch, of Delmont; her grandsons, William "Bill" Leith and Scott and Brian Koch; and granddaughter, Mindy (Leith) Roden. She is also survived by six great-grandsons, six great-granddaughters, a great-great-granddaughter and a great-great-grandson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Leith; a sister, Rita Gayhart; and brothers, Paul and Ralph Haser.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Mary that will be conducted at 4 p.m. Tuesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, with Pastor Pete Goetschius of Poke Run Presbyterian Church officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday in the funeral home from the conclusion of services until 8 p.m. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

Mary's family would like to suggest that, in lieu of flowers, you take time to do something nice for someone every day. To send online expressions of sympathy or to obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary