Mary Mae (Faber) Marshall, 86, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa, a daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Murphy) Faber. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a longtime member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. Mary was a "Meals on Wheels" volunteer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and sister, Beverly. Mary will be dearly missed by her daughter, Rhonda Marshall, of Coatesville; son, Jon Marshall and his wife, Patti, of Delmont; sisters and brother, Kathy, Linda, Anita, Paulette, Francine and Fred, all of Sioux City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father Efren Ambre, as celebrant. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

