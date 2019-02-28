Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Marshall


1932 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary M. Marshall Obituary
Mary Mae (Faber) Marshall, 86, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa, a daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Murphy) Faber. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a longtime member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. Mary was a "Meals on Wheels" volunteer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and sister, Beverly. Mary will be dearly missed by her daughter, Rhonda Marshall, of Coatesville; son, Jon Marshall and his wife, Patti, of Delmont; sisters and brother, Kathy, Linda, Anita, Paulette, Francine and Fred, all of Sioux City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father Efren Ambre, as celebrant. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now