Mary M. May, 93, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), passed away Monday June 29, 2020, at her home. She was born April 9, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Pearl Kuhns McConnell. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a member of Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren. Mary is survived by her daughters, Donna Leichliter and Judy May, both of Mt. Pleasant; her grandson, Scott Leichliter; and great-grandsons, Matthew and Benjamin, all of Mt. Pleasant. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Rosalie Garchar, of Scottdale, Jean and Joseph Michalczyk, of Mt. Pleasant, and Carolyn and Donnie Smith, of Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lloyd E. May in 2006; brothers, Frank, Earl, Wilkus, Charles and Gerald McConnell; and sisters, Elsie Zylka, Ruth Washburn, Alice Kreinbrook, Fern Neuman and June Grimm. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with her grandson, Pastor Scott Leichliter, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 30, 2020.