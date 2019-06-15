Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Mary M. Montecupo


Mary M. Montecupo, 82, of Greensburg, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 26, 1937, in Fayette City, a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Agnes C. (Manning) McDonough. Mary was a graduate of Sewickley Township High School and the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by West Penn Power, Cabin Hill. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mark McDonough. She is survived by her husband, John M. Montecupo. John and Mary would have been married 60 years on Aug. 1, 2019. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 15 to June 17, 2019
