Mary Margaret Rhodes, 78, of Harrison City, died Friday, May 3, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Andrew and Rosetta (Burkhart) Zollner; beloved wife of Willard J. "Bill" Rhodes; mother of Marcia Lynn Kopcho (Gary), Jeffrey Alan Muir (Rita), Willard J. Rhodes Jr. (Nicky), and Monica Michele Murrow; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister of Barbara Collins (the late Robert); and four nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 34 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 5 to May 6, 2019