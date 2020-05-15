Mary M. Smith
1931 - 2020
Mary Margaret Smith, 89, of Hostetter, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Quality Life Services of Apollo. Born Jan. 28, 1931, in Hostetter, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Smith and Anna M. (Bench) Smith. Mary was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney and the St. Vincent Seniors. Prior to her retirement, she had been a home health aide. She loved to play bingo, listen to her music, and loved Pittsburgh Pirates baseball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas R. Smith Jr., Andrew J. Smith and Michael E. "Pete" Smith; and two sisters, Adeline J. Phelan Lloyd and Ann E. Tewes. Mary is survived by one sister, Helen M. Palek, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of Quality Life Services of Apollo for their care of Mary. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
St. Vincent Cemetery
