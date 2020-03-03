|
Mary Martha Wilson, 96, of Scottdale, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Scottdale Manor and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 28, 1923, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel (Gould) Hafer. Mary Martha was a loving homemaker and enjoyed flowers and gardening, crocheting and reading. Years ago, she was employed as a seamstress at the former Scottdale Casket Company. She was an ardent animal lover and enjoyed attending antique shows. Mary Martha and her late husband, Bob, were members of the Blue Ridge Mountain Sports Car Club. She was a 1941 Graduate of Scottdale High School. She was presently the oldest member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Scottdale, having been a part of the congregation since 1935. Mary Martha was active in various roles at the church including, a member of the chancel choir, the Clingerman Class, the Margaret Thomas Circle, the Board of Trustees and the Administrative Council. She had been a member of the Scottdale Choral Society and was a volunteer with the H.C. Frick Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her loving nieces who cared for her, Cheryl Eichner and fiance, Denny Korba and Lisa Eichner, and several other nieces and nephews. Mary Martha was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Wilson (July 10, 2015); three brothers, Robert, Ernest Jr. and Glen Hafer; and a sister, Alice Eichner. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC. 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Trinity United Methodist Church, 501 Mulberry St., Scottdale, with Rev. E. Robert Nagy officiating. Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.