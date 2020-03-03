Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110

Mary M. Wilson


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Wilson Obituary
Mary Martha Wilson, 96, of Scottdale, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Scottdale Manor and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 28, 1923, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel (Gould) Hafer. Mary Martha was a loving homemaker and enjoyed flowers and gardening, crocheting and reading. Years ago, she was employed as a seamstress at the former Scottdale Casket Company. She was an ardent animal lover and enjoyed attending antique shows. Mary Martha and her late husband, Bob, were members of the Blue Ridge Mountain Sports Car Club. She was a 1941 Graduate of Scottdale High School. She was presently the oldest member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Scottdale, having been a part of the congregation since 1935. Mary Martha was active in various roles at the church including, a member of the chancel choir, the Clingerman Class, the Margaret Thomas Circle, the Board of Trustees and the Administrative Council. She had been a member of the Scottdale Choral Society and was a volunteer with the H.C. Frick Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her loving nieces who cared for her, Cheryl Eichner and fiance, Denny Korba and Lisa Eichner, and several other nieces and nephews. Mary Martha was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Wilson (July 10, 2015); three brothers, Robert, Ernest Jr. and Glen Hafer; and a sister, Alice Eichner. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC. 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Trinity United Methodist Church, 501 Mulberry St., Scottdale, with Rev. E. Robert Nagy officiating. Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -