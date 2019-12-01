|
Mary M. Woytus, 83, of South Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland. She was born July 29, 1936, in Whitney, a daughter of Philip and Catherine (Hryskovian) Crouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Woytus; brothers, Mike, John, George and Paul; and sisters, Rose and Ann. She is survived by her children, Debbie Crouse, of Youngwood, Jackie Woytus, of South Greensburg, Daniel Woytus, Susan Malloy and her husband, Edward, of Greensburg, and Joseph "JJ" Woytus, of Greensburg; a grandson, Conor Malloy; a sister, Helen Albright, of Latrobe; a brother, Thomas Crouse and his wife, Carole, of Youngwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019