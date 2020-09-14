1/1
Mary Mastroianni
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary (Guido) Mastroianni, 93, of Level Green, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 13, 1927, in Gascola, Pa. She was the wife of the late John P. Mastroianni. She is survived by her children, Sheelan (Al) Cestra, Deborah (Geoffrey) Schnabel and Michael (Karen) Mastroianni; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Allison, Jim, Lily and Cooper Murray, and Matthew, Dana, Juliet and Levi Mastroianni. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Pietropola; and her special niece and caretaker, Elaine Drakulic. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Philomena Guido; and three brothers, John, Sylvester "Bunny" and Eugene "Pip" Guido. She was a devout Christian and a longtime member at Monroeville Christian Church. She had a servant's heart and never passed up an opportunity to help others. Mary loved to bake and did so almost daily. She also loved to play cards and belonged to many card clubs throughout her life. She crocheted numerous afghans and gave them to everyone. Her Grandchildren called them "Nana Blankets." She babysat her great-grandchildren well into her eighties. Per her wishes, there will not be a visitation, but instead a celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Keystone Christian Church, 5875 Washington St., Export. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Keystone Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved