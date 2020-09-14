Mary (Guido) Mastroianni, 93, of Level Green, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 13, 1927, in Gascola, Pa. She was the wife of the late John P. Mastroianni. She is survived by her children, Sheelan (Al) Cestra, Deborah (Geoffrey) Schnabel and Michael (Karen) Mastroianni; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Allison, Jim, Lily and Cooper Murray, and Matthew, Dana, Juliet and Levi Mastroianni. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Pietropola; and her special niece and caretaker, Elaine Drakulic. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Philomena Guido; and three brothers, John, Sylvester "Bunny" and Eugene "Pip" Guido. She was a devout Christian and a longtime member at Monroeville Christian Church. She had a servant's heart and never passed up an opportunity to help others. Mary loved to bake and did so almost daily. She also loved to play cards and belonged to many card clubs throughout her life. She crocheted numerous afghans and gave them to everyone. Her Grandchildren called them "Nana Blankets." She babysat her great-grandchildren well into her eighties. Per her wishes, there will not be a visitation, but instead a celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Keystone Christian Church, 5875 Washington St., Export. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
.