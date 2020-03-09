|
|
Mary (Ryce) Mence, 76, of Trafford, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in her daughter's home. Mary was born Jan. 25, 1944, in Braddock and was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Handoga) Ryce. Mary is survived by her husband of 52 years, William James Mence Jr.; her children, William James Mence III (Vicki Young LowMiller), Ruth Ann Ivory (David) and Erik Mence (Heidi Smeltzer); her grandchildren, Ethan, Emelia and Liam; a brother, Michael Ryce (Kathy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Schantz. Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. Wednesday until the time of a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.