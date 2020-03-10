|
Mary (Brinzey) Metarko, 100, of Latrobe, was peacefully and joyfully reunited with her Lord Jesus on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born Sept 27, 1919, in Gallitzin, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Marie (Fetsik) Brinzey. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, who died Oct 19, 1977; sisters Helen Filus, Katherine Krishock and Ann Toncler, and brothers Edward Brinzey and Michael Brinzey; sisters-in-law Anne Safian, Verna Metarko and JoAnn Brinzey, and brothers-in-law Joseph Toncler, Frank Filus, Stanley Beers, Peter Metarko, Andrew Metarko and Egon Safian; and daughter-in-law Marcy Metarko and sons-in-law Charles Welsh and Chris Seymour. In addition to her sister Margaret Beers, she is survived by four children, Patricia McKaig (John), of Glastonbury, Conn.; Joan Welsh-Seymour, of Westernport, Md.; John Metarko, of Latrobe; and Thomas Metarko (Leslie), of Cranberry Township. She had eight grandchildren, John Patrick McKaig, Lynn McKaig Barry (Greg), Johnette Metarko-Maus (Lona), Charlene Welsh/Jeremy Stafford, Matthew Metarko (Lauren), Charlie Welsh, Andrew Metarko and Sarah Metarko Corona (Marco); and seven great-grandchildren, Kelly McKaig, Daniella and Benjamin Barry, Lindsey and Colin Stafford and Brady and Jake Metarko. Mary was a loving, kind, unselfish and strong-willed person who always put her family and others before herself. She had a zest for life and deep appreciation for God's gifts in spite of losing her father during the Great Depression when she was 13 years old, the second oldest of seven children. She was a teenage Red Cross volunteer and an avid gardener, loved dancing (especially the polka) and baking for family and friends, worked for years on the board of elections and was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville. Strong and independent, she lived alone in her Latrobe home for 40 years after her husband John passed away in 1977 and was a solid rock for the family to stay together and gather around. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Parastas service will be held in the funeral home from 4 to 4:15, followed immediately by the viewing. Panachida service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Divine liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary's Way in Bradenville. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. For a better summary of Mary's life, please see the obituary at hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mary's name to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.