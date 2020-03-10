Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 4:15 PM
Parastas service
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:15 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:15 AM
Panachida service
rtman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
112 St. Mary's Way
Bradenville, PA
View Map

Mary Metarko


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Metarko Obituary
Mary (Brinzey) Metarko, 100, of Latrobe, was peacefully and joyfully reunited with her Lord Jesus on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born Sept 27, 1919, in Gallitzin, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Marie (Fetsik) Brinzey. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, who died Oct 19, 1977; sisters Helen Filus, Katherine Krishock and Ann Toncler, and brothers Edward Brinzey and Michael Brinzey; sisters-in-law Anne Safian, Verna Metarko and JoAnn Brinzey, and brothers-in-law Joseph Toncler, Frank Filus, Stanley Beers, Peter Metarko, Andrew Metarko and Egon Safian; and daughter-in-law Marcy Metarko and sons-in-law Charles Welsh and Chris Seymour. In addition to her sister Margaret Beers, she is survived by four children, Patricia McKaig (John), of Glastonbury, Conn.; Joan Welsh-Seymour, of Westernport, Md.; John Metarko, of Latrobe; and Thomas Metarko (Leslie), of Cranberry Township. She had eight grandchildren, John Patrick McKaig, Lynn McKaig Barry (Greg), Johnette Metarko-Maus (Lona), Charlene Welsh/Jeremy Stafford, Matthew Metarko (Lauren), Charlie Welsh, Andrew Metarko and Sarah Metarko Corona (Marco); and seven great-grandchildren, Kelly McKaig, Daniella and Benjamin Barry, Lindsey and Colin Stafford and Brady and Jake Metarko. Mary was a loving, kind, unselfish and strong-willed person who always put her family and others before herself. She had a zest for life and deep appreciation for God's gifts in spite of losing her father during the Great Depression when she was 13 years old, the second oldest of seven children. She was a teenage Red Cross volunteer and an avid gardener, loved dancing (especially the polka) and baking for family and friends, worked for years on the board of elections and was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville. Strong and independent, she lived alone in her Latrobe home for 40 years after her husband John passed away in 1977 and was a solid rock for the family to stay together and gather around. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Parastas service will be held in the funeral home from 4 to 4:15, followed immediately by the viewing. Panachida service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Divine liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary's Way in Bradenville. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. For a better summary of Mary's life, please see the obituary at hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mary's name to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More