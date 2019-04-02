Home

Mary N. Funk


Mary N. Funk Obituary
Mary N. "May" Funk, 97, of Murrysville, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at her home. She was born April 28, 1921, in Glasgow, Scotland, daughter of the late James and Georgina Stewart Noble. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville, where she sang in the choir for 87 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Funk, in 2010; a brother, James A. Noble; and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Geiger. May is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Forest) Lombaer, of Chicago, Ill.; a son, David G. Funk, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Trevor (Pias) Lombaer and Meagan Lombaer.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville with Pastor Ed Gray officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Murrysville Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville or Murrysville Meals on Wheels. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
