Mary (Huha) Negro, 96, of Lowber, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 18, 1923, in Smithdale, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Savkulic) Huha. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Negro, in 1980; four brothers, Michael, George, Andy and John Huha; and two sisters, Anna Schiller and Irene Yurkovich. Mary was a past member of St. Charles Church, in Sutersville, and was currently a member of Holy Family Church, in West Newton. She was a member of the Sutersville and West Newton Senior Center's and a 50 year charter member of the Lowber VFD Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and especially spending time in her flower garden. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Joanne (Ron) Junecko, of Lowber, and Susan (Tom) Butch, of Ohio; a son, Edward (Kathy) Negro, of North Huntingdon; seven grandchildren, Dawn (Duane) Lewis, Cathy (Jeff) Ritson, Jennifer (Gus) Pfeil, Lisa Butch, David (Laurie) Negro, Edward Butch and Melissa (Dan) O'Toole; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis, Riley, Aaron, Lucas, Faith, Skylar, Brody and Eloise; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Mary was a very special lady. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Church, in West Newton. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

