Mary O. Fencil, 86, of Bullskin Township, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Harry Powell officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in the Friday edition of the newspaper.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019