Mary P. Hamm

Mary P. Hamm Obituary
Mary P. (Heide) Hamm, 87, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019, with family by her side.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. There will be continued visitation at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the church, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m., in Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Please go directly to the church.
Full obituary to follow in tomorrow's paper.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 13, 2019
