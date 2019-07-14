Mary P. (Heide) Hamm, 87, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019, with family by her side. "As the years have come and gone, the one constant we always had and could always rely on was you. Your smile, your laughter, your gentle touch was all we ever needed to heal us. Our lives have been forever changed by your love. Although you are no longer with us, you will forever live in our hearts. We will miss you to the end of our days Mom, when once again we will be reunited." Mary was born March 17, 1932, in Weltytown, a daughter of the late Edward H. and Elizabeth M. Heide. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert "Bob" Hamm; and her loving son, Robert "Doug" Hamm; along with numerous brothers and sisters. Mary was one of 11 children and is survived by her remaining sister, Dorothy (Richard) Kunkler, of Texas. She is also survived by her children, Jeffrey (Patti) Hamm, of Charleston, S.C., Marcy Hamm (Richard), of Penn Township, Darren Hamm, of Murrysville, Shelly (Robert) Belair, of Newport News, Va., and Tricia (Todd) Yancey, of Belle Vernon; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Robert, Anthony, Austin, Zachary, Hannah, Keilah, Krista and Ella; and two great-grandchildren, Emery Katherine and Arabella Grace. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church of Greensburg. A special thank-you to Greensburg Care Center and Amedysis Hospice, and her aides, Amanda and Bev, and her nurse, Gabi.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Organization, . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 14 to July 15, 2019