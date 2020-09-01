1/1
Mary P. Skallos
1927 - 2020-08-30
Mary Patricia Kulha Skallos died peacefully at St. Anne Home, in Greensburg, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Mary is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Maryly Skallos, of Rockford, Mich., and Rick and Lynne Skallos, of Huntingtown, Md.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Rose Kulha, and sister-in-law, Mary Kulha. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Skallos; and her brother, Michael Kulha. Mary was born Jan. 26 , 1927, in Duquesne, to John Michael Kulha and Mary Catherine(BarKac) and graduated from Duquesne High School in 1945. She married Michael L. Skallos July 5, 1952, in Duquesne. Mary worked at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh, then at the Immaculate Conception Church (ICC) School, where her two sons attended. Her children and grandchildren remember her as a kind and gentle person who loved to have her family all together and always served delicious foods, such as her stuffed cabbage and apricot bars. She fulfilled her dream of traveling west with her husband and carefully documented their travels. Mary was accomplished at organization, mathematics and crossword puzzles. She was a witty and sharp minded individual who loved working with numbers and chatting with people. She was an active and dedicated member of the Golden Echoes at ICC. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in the name of Mary Skallos to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
