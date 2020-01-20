|
|
Mary Sturm Pertzog, 98, of Harrison City, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 14, 1921, in White Valley and was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Drop) Lavrich. Mary worked as a dietary aide for Jeannette Hospital. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Super Seniors of Harrison City, and was the eldest living member of SNPJ Lodge No. 41. Mary is survived by her four loving children, Anna Mae (husband Bob) O'Connor, Sandra (husband John) Walsh, Larry (wife Cheryl) Sturm and Robert (wife Leslie) Sturm; two stepchildren, Don (wife Pat) Pertzog and Joan (late husband Donald) Ross; and multiple Sturm and Pertzog grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Sturm; second husband, Walter Pertzog; great-grandson, Carson Rudick; and five siblings, Frank, John, Steve and Joe Lavrich and Frances Holmce.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a funeral Mass at noon Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Interment will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, Mary's wishes were for any memorial contributions to be directed to St. Barbara Food Bank, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020