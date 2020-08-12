1/1
Mary Poscich
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Poscich, 47, of Greensburg, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in her home. She was born Aug. 9, 1973, in Greensburg. Prior to retirement, she had been a healthcare worker. She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Poscich; and her grandmother, Violet Shively. Mary is survived by her mother, Karen (Shively) Tucci and husband, Tom Tucci, of Delmont; her stepmother, Ruth Poscich, of Delmont; her son, Daniel Scott Mansfield and companion, Samantha Kelley, of Tarrs; two daughters, Cheyene Myers and companion, Michael Warren, of Derry, and Hope Myers, of Mt. Pleasant; her grandson, Robbie Mansfield; her brother, Ronald Poscich, of Greensburg; and her sister, Kymberly McCarty, of North Huntingdon and her son, Matthew McCarty. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time.

Gene & Terri
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved