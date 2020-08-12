Mary Poscich, 47, of Greensburg, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in her home. She was born Aug. 9, 1973, in Greensburg. Prior to retirement, she had been a healthcare worker. She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Poscich; and her grandmother, Violet Shively. Mary is survived by her mother, Karen (Shively) Tucci and husband, Tom Tucci, of Delmont; her stepmother, Ruth Poscich, of Delmont; her son, Daniel Scott Mansfield and companion, Samantha Kelley, of Tarrs; two daughters, Cheyene Myers and companion, Michael Warren, of Derry, and Hope Myers, of Mt. Pleasant; her grandson, Robbie Mansfield; her brother, Ronald Poscich, of Greensburg; and her sister, Kymberly McCarty, of North Huntingdon and her son, Matthew McCarty. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com
