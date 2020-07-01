Mary Powley
1926 - 2020
Mary Powley, 93, of Smithton, died peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 26, 1926, a daughter of the late William and Pauline (Barcovitch) Hrach. Mary spent many years raising her family and working in the family store, Amel's Supermarket. She was a member of Hope Memorial Lutheran Church in Smithton. In her later years, she enjoyed bowling, being with her family and watching her great-grandchildren enjoy life. Mary is survived by her daughter, Patty Vargo: son-in-law, Erick Reeder; grandson, Chad Vargo; granddaughter Lisa Vargo (Mark Rodriguez); great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Liam, and Alexander; brother, Thomas (Marlene) Hrach, and sister-in-law, Joanna Hrach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Amel Powley Jr.; her son, Amel Powley lll; sisters, Pauline Hrach and Frances Schuster; and brothers, Charles Hrach and William Hrach. A viewing was held in Woodbridge, Va., at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home prior to returning to her home in Smithton, Pa. Private services were held in West Newton Cemetery by L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
