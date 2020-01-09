|
|
Sister Mary Pulcheria Saukaitis, a member of the Felician Sisters of Moon Township for 80 years, died at the age of 97, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Felician Sisters Care Center, in Buffalo, N.Y. Sister was a native of Mt. Carmel, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Hedwig (Rogowski) and George Saukaitis. Her ministry to the Church and the Felician Congregation was in the educational apostolate, where she served as a secondary teacher for 17 years and an elementary teacher for 14 years in the dioceses of Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Steubenville, Ohio. During her tenure as principal of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School in Coraopolis from 1964 to 1971, Sister Mary Pulcheria had the foresight to transform the high school from an all-girls school to a co-educational high school, a legacy which still thrives today. Retiring from education in 1986, she pursued a career in the healthcare field, where she worked in the field of medical records, both in Florida and at St. Anne Home in Greensburg for 19 years. Sister Mary Pulcheria was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Edward and Joseph, and her sisters, Irene Baran, Anne Heiser and Felician Sister Mary Dorothy. Sister Mary Pulcheria is survived by the following nieces and nephews: Susan Fetterman, Anthony (Sandra) Baran and Cindy, Jeffrey and Joseph (Sandra) Saukaitis. In addition, Sister Mary Pulcheria leaves behind approximately 1250 Felician Sisters worldwide.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis, with a sharing of memories at 7 p.m. After the sharing, the body will be transferred to the Felician Sisters Chapel at 1500 Woodcrest Ave., in Coraopolis. There will be additional viewing in the chapel from 9 a.m. until the funeral Saturday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Burial will follow in the Felician Cemetery. Arrangements are by SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, Coraopolis, 412-264-3050.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund or a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020