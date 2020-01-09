Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Felician Sisters Chapel
1500 Woodcrest Ave
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Felician Sisters Chapel
1500 Woodcrest Ave
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pulcheria Saukaitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Pulcheria Saukaitis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Mary Pulcheria Saukaitis Obituary
Sister Mary Pulcheria Saukaitis, a member of the Felician Sisters of Moon Township for 80 years, died at the age of 97, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Felician Sisters Care Center, in Buffalo, N.Y. Sister was a native of Mt. Carmel, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Hedwig (Rogowski) and George Saukaitis. Her ministry to the Church and the Felician Congregation was in the educational apostolate, where she served as a secondary teacher for 17 years and an elementary teacher for 14 years in the dioceses of Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Steubenville, Ohio. During her tenure as principal of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School in Coraopolis from 1964 to 1971, Sister Mary Pulcheria had the foresight to transform the high school from an all-girls school to a co-educational high school, a legacy which still thrives today. Retiring from education in 1986, she pursued a career in the healthcare field, where she worked in the field of medical records, both in Florida and at St. Anne Home in Greensburg for 19 years. Sister Mary Pulcheria was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Edward and Joseph, and her sisters, Irene Baran, Anne Heiser and Felician Sister Mary Dorothy. Sister Mary Pulcheria is survived by the following nieces and nephews: Susan Fetterman, Anthony (Sandra) Baran and Cindy, Jeffrey and Joseph (Sandra) Saukaitis. In addition, Sister Mary Pulcheria leaves behind approximately 1250 Felician Sisters worldwide.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis, with a sharing of memories at 7 p.m. After the sharing, the body will be transferred to the Felician Sisters Chapel at 1500 Woodcrest Ave., in Coraopolis. There will be additional viewing in the chapel from 9 a.m. until the funeral Saturday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Burial will follow in the Felician Cemetery. Arrangements are by SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, Coraopolis, 412-264-3050.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund or a .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -