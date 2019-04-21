Mary Rose (Dragisic) Ferraro, 93, of Trafford, passed away peacefully Good Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The lifelong Trafford resident was born Nov. 8, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Stanesic) Dragisic, as well as sister of the late Frank Dragisic. Mary was a member of St. Regis Church, Trafford, a member of the Trafford Senior Citizens, Young at Heart and CFU Lodge No. 541 of Trafford. She took great pride in crocheting warm and cozy afghans for all her grandchildren and was also talented in creating ceramic decoration, especially for the holidays. Her whole world was her family. She never had a bad word for anyone! She was a special gentle woman who gave so much to so many. She was the greatest baker and homemaker, loved Croatian Days at Kennywood and picnics at Millvale. In addition to her parents and brother, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank P. Ferraro. Mary is survived by her children, Janet (Matthew) Matesic, of Wexford, Mary Margaret (Joseph) Hohman, of Monroeville, and Patty (Dave) Cannon, of Murrsyville; her grandchildren, Jill Matesic (Tim Gilroy), Emily Matesic (Adam Rockman), Heather Ritter (David), Brian Hohman (Brooke), David Cannon and Claire Float (Joe); her great-grandchildren, Tommy, Matt and Timothy Gilroy, Troy Rockman, Easton, Ella and Everett Ritter, Bryn, Owen and Parker Hohman, and Francesca and Jamisyn Float; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Regis Church with Father David Nazimek as celebrant. Interment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.

The family would like to thank Mary and Nikki of AHN Hospice for their special care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Allegheny Health Network, Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Go to www.supportahn.org or make checks out to "Healthcare at Home."