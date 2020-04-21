|
Mary Ruth Hunter, 96, of Washington, DC, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1924, the daughter of the late Mary Alma and William Hunter. Mary (Ruth) was originally from Apollo, and moved to Washington, DC after high school. There, she was employed at the Pentagon as an administrator secretary for Senior Officer Omar Bradley after World War II. As a woman in a government position, at that time, she went through many trials and tribulations. Ruth prevailed and happily dedicated years to the Pentagon before retirement. Ruth was a lifetime member of the Augustana Lutheran Church Comunidad de Santa Maria of NW Washington, DC. She savored spending time with her church family, was a strong leader and a faithful servant to the church. Ruth was an unforgettable and dynamic force to the community of faith. "She was a tough PA. woman and felt honored and loved for her celebration of life." Words cannot express how deeply she will be missed. She cherished the time she traveled back home to Pennsylvania and the many memories she had with her friends and family there. She was a sister, an aunt and a great friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thelma Gower, Phoebe Trautwein, Wanda Vensel, Walter "Bud" Hunter and Wallace "Leech" Hunter. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, Patricia Yerty, Judy Niklaus, Wally Hunter, JoEllen Vergari, Margo Ardelean, Thelma Gower and her dear friends, Elizabeth Lynch and Sid Stolz, both of Washington, DC. At this time, all visitations and services will be private. A celebration of Ruth's life will take place at a later date. The interment will take place in her hometown at the Riverview Cemetery in Apollo. Arrangements are entrusted to JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences may be made at www.Gamblefh.com.