Mary R. "Bobbie" (Hudock) McCloskey, 82, of Greensburg, died peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in Hershey, and was the daughter of the late Rebecca (Burke) Hudock and Major Andrew J. Hudock. Mary graduated from St. Xavier's Academy in 1954, and Seton Hill College in 1958. She then taught elementary school and served as school librarian for close to 40 years at what is now Aquinas Academy. Mary was married to the late Thomas P. McCloskey for more than 30 years, and together they loved their many nieces and nephews, always attending Little League games, school events and whatever else the children invited them to. Mary was very proud of her Irish heritage, traveling to Ireland many times. She was an avid reader and enjoyed summer concerts on the Diamond in Ligonier. She was a woman of deep faith and was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Martha C. Falenski and Margaret A. Borden; and by her brother, Judge Joseph A. Hudock. Mary is survived by her brother, John S. Hudock (Joanne), of Greensburg; sister-in-law, Myrna McCloskey; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's memory to Aquinas Academy, 340 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Newhaven Court at Lindwood in Greensburg and the caregivers at [email protected]'s hospice program for their exceptional and compassionate care of Mary. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary