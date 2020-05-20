Mary R. Perry, 92, of Murrysville, formerly of Derry, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital. She was born April 5, 1928, in (Millwood) Derry, to the late Philip and Rose (Gennaro) Perry. She was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Perry. Mary graduated from Derry Township High School and received a bachelor of science from Indiana University of PA and a master of education from the University of Pittsburgh. Mary had a distinguished career in education as a teacher, reading supervisor, elementary supervisor and retired from Gateway School District as director of elementary education. At the beginning of her position as director of elementary education, Mary was recognized in an article published in the Pittsburgh Press noting that she was only one of two women serving in administrative position in Allegheny County Schools at that time. She also served in many educational organizations at local, county and state levels. Her primary concern and passion was always doing what was best for the students. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling the US and Europe with her sister. With memorable experiences on a glamorous cruise on the QE2 and luxury travels on the Orient Express. Spending time with her family and friends was very important to her. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and St. Anne Home. She was a member of the Good Time Club, Friendship Club and a member of Mother of Sorrows Parish. Mary is survived by numerous cousins of both the Perry and Gennaro families and a godson, John "Junior" Bellissimo; also by her dear cousins, Shirley Vitale, Karen (William) Balmert, Kaitlin (Balmert) Zullo and Kevin Balmert, and her two dearest companions, Audrea (goddaughter) and Dana Scarpitti, who helped keep her "young and active" during the final years of her long illustrious and happy life. Mary or "Tootsie" as her family knew her was truly one of a kind. She will be missed by all who knew her kindness and ability to take charge and get things done! Visitation for immediate family only will be held Thursday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, where a blessing service will be held Friday. Private interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Derry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA15668, or St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences may be made at www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.