Mary "Jane" Roberts, 87, of Murrysville, ascended to be with the Lord Saturday, May 2, 2020. Jane was born in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Sarah and William Lippincott. Jane earned her RN at DePaul Hospital, in Virginia. She began her nursing career at the Ohio State University Hospital, where she also met her husband, John Roberts. The couple relocated to Murrysville, and Jane began working at Magee-Women's Hospital. Jane wore many hats in labor and delivery including staff nurse, educator, and head nurse of the delivery room. She was highly regarded for her nursing skills and compassionate care, respected as a leader and revered as an educator to all. Jane was one of the primary individuals responsible for getting the Murrysville Senior Center up and running. She served four terms as president and was very much involved in the day-to-day activities. She was a member of the Murrysville Nurses Club. She volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program, was on call for the local Loaves and Fishes food bank and volunteered with Relay for Life. Jane was a member of the Murrysville Alliance Church. She was a Pittsburgh sports fan enthusiast but especially loved the Steelers. She had many dogs over her lifetime and Carly was the last to occupy a place in Jane's heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothea Cobarrubia; brother, Frank Lippincott; sister, Ann Williams; daughter, Kathryn Lynn Jackels; and son, Eric John Roberts. She is survived by her daughter, Lorri Michelle Roberts, of Beverly Hills, Calif.; son, Russell Roberts, of Carson City, Nev.; brothers, William Lippincott, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Paul Lippincott, of Newport, N.C.; her very best friend till the end, Joanne Fisher, of Warriors Mark, Pa.; and 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the William Penn Personal Care Suites of Jeannette, as well as Heartland Hospice for their love, compassion and kindness provided in her care over the last two years. In light of the current unprecedented times, a funeral service will be private, and a memorial celebration remembering Jane will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America in Jane's name. Full obituary online at www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.