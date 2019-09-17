|
Mary S. "Stevie" Hackett, 99, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, a week short of her 100th birthday, in Arden Court of North Hills. She was born Sept. 22, 1919, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late George K. Stevenson Jr. and Mary Anderson Stevenson. Stevie was an avid golfer and rode horses, working in clinics at the Frontier Nursing Service, in Hyden, Ky. She had been a member of the Fox Chapel Hunt, the Pittsburgh Hunt and the Rolling Rock Hunt. She and her husband, Spencer, were founders of the St. Edmunds Academy, in Pittsburgh, and having a soft spot for the Phipp's Conservatory aided in its preservation. She was a member of St. Michael's of the Valley Church, where she served for more than 20 years on the Altar Guild Society. She was a volunteer with the Chestnut Ridge Meals on Wheels for 28 years, delivering meals well after the age of 90. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Spencer R. Hackett in 1987, a son, Lt. David S. Hackett in 1967, and two brothers, James B. Stevenson and George K. Stevenson III. She is survived by four children, Mary Ellen (Thomas) Williams, of New Florence, James A. (Ann) Hackett, of Cedar, Mich., Thomas S. (Caroline) Hackett, of Winston Salem, N.C., and Samuel E. (Michele) Hackett, of Pittsburgh; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Ellen Cadman, of Wolfeboro, N.H.; and two nieces and one nephew.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate Stevie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, with her pastor, the Rev. Dr. James B. Simons, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it was Stevie's wish that memorials be made in her memory to St. Michael's Altar Guild, PO Box 336, Ligonier, PA 15658, or to the Children's Institute, Northumberland St., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. To leave a condolence or tribute for Stevie or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
