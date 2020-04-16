|
Mary S. Palatella, 91, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born June 26, 1928, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late John Palatella and Angelina (Matarrese) Palatella. Mary was a 1946 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and worked as a teller at National Bank of the Commonwealth for 32 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, and the Vandergrift VFW Post 566 Ladies Auxiliary. Mary loved to bake and listen to music.She most enjoyed spending time with her family, and was dedicated to taking care of her mother, Angelina, for many years before she passed away. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Edward Raymond Riley; and her sister-in-law, Dolores Palatella. She is survived by her sister, Rosalind D. (Palatella) Riley, of Washington Township; brother, Vito N. Palatella; nieces and nephew, Anna Marie (Jim Hicks) Palatella, of Greensburg, Kathleen "Kathy" Rimmel, of Lower Burrell, John S. Palatella, of Olney, Md., Dianna (Josh Slingluff) Palatella, ofCrabtree; and her great-nieces and nephews, Matthew Rimmel, Kirsten Palatella, Julianna Palatella, Anthony Palatella, Angelina Slingluff and Nicole Slingluff. Due to the state mandates with COVID-19, there will be no public viewing. A private service with entombment in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell, will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. The family would like to thank the staff at QLS-West Haven Manor for the kindness and care shown to Mary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Mary's memory to the of Pittsburgh, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.