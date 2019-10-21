|
Mary S. (Dedo) Ronallo, of North Huntingdon, 56, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with her family at her side. For 17 years, Mary waged a valiant battle with breast cancer and, with her deep faith, proved victorious. She was the beloved wife of James "Bo" Ronallo for 36 years; loving and treasured mother of Ricki Ronallo, of Boston, Mass., and Nick Ronallo and Mary Ronallo, both of North Huntingdon; dear daughter of Donald Dedo and the late Joan Dedo; and sister of Sheila (Joe) Guzzi, of Export, Debbie Dedo, of McKeesport, Donald (Brenda) Dedo, of South Carolina, and Jeffrey (Natalie) Dedo, of Hempfield. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary had three passions: her home, her faith and her family. At home, she was noted for her exquisite gardening and her bountiful holiday decorating. She tended to her flowers, vegetables and shrubs and lawn with fervor. Mary was known for decorating her home for each holiday. Most notable was her Christmas decorating and displaying 10 Christmas trees throughout her house to celebrate Christmas. In 2005, her home was a stop on the Norwin Historical Society's Christmas House Tour. Mary was deeply devoted to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and the Christian Mothers and had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Until she was physically unable to participate, Mary also was an active member of the Legion of Mary at St. Agnes Church. Through her memberships and her zeal to help others, Mary was a force for the needy and the less fortunate. Above all, Mary's most fond passion was her family, whom she deeply loved and cherished.
Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Thursday at a time to be announced. Mary will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Christian Mothers, c/o St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 200 Leger Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31, 2019