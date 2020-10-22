1/1
Mary Salchak
1921 - 2020-10-18
Mary Petrus Salchak, 99, of Latrobe, formerly of Edinboro, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born Oct. 10, 1921, in Cranesville, the daughter of the late Stephen and Eva Petrus. Mary graduated from Edinboro State Normal School. She was employed by the Tri-County Intermediate Unit, as well as Edinboro Convalescent Home and Edinboro IGA. She was a member of ESUA Alumni Association, PASR, PSEA-R, AARP and several senior citizen centers. Most recently, Mary was a parishioner of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, in Bradenville. She was also a member of the World Apostolate of Fatima (Blue Army) and SS. Cyril and Methodius Church and its Altar Society. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stephen Krivonak Jr.; her second husband, John Salchak; a daughter, Kathleen O'Brien; two brothers, Stephen and Emil Petrus; and a sister, Margaret Stafford. Survivors include two daughters, Evelynne Majernik, of Latrobe, and Stephanie Krivonak, of Kenosha, Wis.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, and are invited to attend services at 2 p.m. at the GLUNT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 210 Erie St., Edinboro. All CDC guidelines requiring face masks and social distancing will be in effect. Burial will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice in Mary's name. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
