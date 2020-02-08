|
Mary Strychalski, 95, a resident of Level Green, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Mary was born July 3, 1924, in Poland. Mary and her family came to the United States in 1937. Mary is the daughter of the late Stanley and Aniela Wawszkowicz. She retired as a baker from Westinghouse Electric, in Churchill, and enjoyed banking, bingo and especially gardening and canning. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joseph; her son, Theodore Strychalski; a sister, Helen Bargiel; and a brother, Frank Waskowicz. Mary is survived by her three daughters, Marsha Noel (Richard), Linda Taylor (James) and Shirley Gross (Daniel); nine grandchildren, Lori Strychalski (Ames), David Strychalski, Richard Noel, Shellie (Noel) Vautard, James Taylor, Sherri Noel, Jeffrey Taylor and Garrett and Nathan Gross; and 17 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 302 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.