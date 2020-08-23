1/
Mary T. Kovacs
Mary Theresa (Torok) Kovacs, 92, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the presence of her family. She was born and raised in New Brunswick, N.J., where she met her beloved husband, the Rev. Albert W. Kovacs. She served quietly at his side through 62 years of Christian Ministry at numerous churches in Pa. and N.J. until his death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Theresa Refi Torok; sister, Rose; and brothers, John and Joseph. She is survived by her three children, John Kovacs, Dr. James Kovacs (Diana), and Jean Kovacs; four grandchildren, Erin Watson, Holly Adams (Wes), and Christina and Caroline Kovacs; four great-grandchildren, Esa Huggins-Watson, and Hazel, Wesley, and Laszlo Adams; and a sister-in-law, Marguerite Gross. A post-covid celebration of life will be held at a later date when all can be safe. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
