Mary Victoria D'Orazio, 94, a resident of Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the arms of her loving and devoted daughter. She was born Feb. 26, 1925, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Germano and Dolores DeGregorio Constantine. Prior to her retirement, Vicky was employed by the former Annette's Fashions. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, a charter member of the Dante Alighieri Lodge 244, the Seneca Club, the Young at Hearts Club and the former All Seasons Club. In addition to her parents, Vicky was predeceased by her husband, Angelo D'Orazio in 1973; a daughter, Kathleen D'Orazio; a brother, Amadeo Constantine; a sister, Algiers Marroncelli; brothers-in-law, Anthony and Albert D'Orazio, and Bruno Marroncelli; and a sister-in-law, Sara D'Orazio. She is survived by her daughter, Carol D'Orazio, of Jeannette; a son, James D'Orazio and wife, Sharon, of Pomona N.Y.; stepgrandchildren, John Patrick and Daniel Reidy; a sister, Rose Zavolta and husband, David, of Pittsburgh; sisters-in-law, Bambina DiGuglielmo, of Italy, and Yolanda and Margaret D'Orazio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Vicky's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at Transitions Health Care Center, for all of the kind and compassionate care that Vicki received during her seven-year residency there.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 North 2nd St., Jeannette. The Dante Alighieri Lodge 244 will hold services 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Ascension Church. Interment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Health Care Activity Fund, 8850 Barnes Lake Road, North Huntingdon PA 15642.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019