Mary M. Washabaugh, 92, formerly of Youngwood, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a daughter of the late Lowell W. and Margaret A. (Jackson) Strickland. She retired from Westmoreland Manor and enjoyed walkathons and going to the gym. She is survived by four children, Carolyn A. Gregor and husband Dennis, of Latrobe, Vernon L. Washabaugh and wife Kathleen, of Hunker, Barbara L. Malis and husband Joseph Jr., of Holland Mich., and Richard A. Washabaugh and wife Ann, of Latrobe; nine grandchildren, Retired Lt. Commander Jeffrey Gregor, Lori Gregor, Kristy Gregor, Jessica Wareham, Ryan Washabaugh and wife Yolanda, Joseph Malis III and wife Stephanie, Rebecca Stevens and husband Gaylen, Jason R. Washabaugh and Sarah A. Washabaugh; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon C. Washabaugh; a brother, Lowell J. Strickland; and a grandchild.
There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Arrangements are by C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 27, 2019