Mary (Leggieri) Watkins, 80, of Greensburg, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Oak Hill Healthcare, Greensburg. She was born March 18, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Rubino) Leggieri. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a business teacher for Norwin School District. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Mary graduated from Duquesne University, she was a collector of Depression-era glass and was a member of the Westmoreland Glass Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Watkins; brothers, Pasquale, Angelo and Michael Leggieri; and a nephew, Robert Contino Jr. Surviving are two sisters, Raffaela Leggieri and Margaret Contino and her husband, Robert; two nephews, John Contino and his wife, Tammy, and Lt. Col. Joseph Contino and his wife, Amy, all of Ohio; also surviving are great-nieces and -nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 200 Leger Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
