Mary Watkins
1940 - 2020
Mary (Leggieri) Watkins, 80, of Greensburg, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Oak Hill Healthcare, Greensburg. She was born March 18, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Rubino) Leggieri. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a business teacher for Norwin School District. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Mary graduated from Duquesne University, she was a collector of Depression-era glass and was a member of the Westmoreland Glass Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Watkins; brothers, Pasquale, Angelo and Michael Leggieri; and a nephew, Robert Contino Jr. Surviving are two sisters, Raffaela Leggieri and Margaret Contino and her husband, Robert; two nephews, John Contino and his wife, Tammy, and Lt. Col. Joseph Contino and his wife, Amy, all of Ohio; also surviving are great-nieces and -nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 200 Leger Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
