Mary Widich
Mary Widich, 96, of Youngwood, formerly of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Sophie (Yackich) Widich; sister of Mildred Widich Vudragovich and the late George, Donald, John and Alexander; and aunt of many nieces and nephews and cousins. Mary and her sister, Mildred, were longtime waitresses at the famous Eastwood Inn. Mary was known for being gentle and having a caring soul. Mary was a faithful member of her church, Holy Ascension Serbian Orthodox Church. The family would like to thank Excela Hospice for all the love and wonderful care you have given to Mary. Due to the current covid-19 crisis and CDC guidelines, the arrangements are private and entrusted to the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. a memorial service is being planned in the spring to celebrate both Alexander and Mary Widich. Please share your memories and condolences at www.snydergreenfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
