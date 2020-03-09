Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699

Mary Yannacci


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Yannacci Obituary
Mary Yarnot Yannacci, 96, of Yukon, died Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 8, 1923, in Yukon, a daughter of the late Antoni and Nellie (Yenczala) Yarnot. Mary was a member of Seven Dolors Church, where she previously served as president of Pastoral Council, children's liturgy facilitator, prayer chain member, usher, and greeter; she was also secretary of the church's Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Ladies, and on their 50th anniversary committee. Other memberships include a Lioness at Yukon Lions Club, S.N.P.J Lodge No. 1147, past vice president and treasurer of Yukon Golden Agers, Madison Golden Agers, American Legion Auxiliary No. 0873 of Jacobs Creek, and AARP. Mary previously served on the 5th District Democratic Club of Westmoreland County and on its executive board, the election board in Yukon-South Huntingdon Township, and was an honorary member of the PA Sherriff's Association. She had been a volunteer at Westmoreland Manor for 10 years. She worked alongside her husband in the tax office for over 25 years. Surviving are two sons, Leon and wife, Patricia Ann, of Mechanicsburg, and Jeffrey and wife, Holly, of Yukon; and a granddaughter, Jacqueline Yannacci, of California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Yannacci; and brothers, Elmer and Stanley Yarnot. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Seven Dolors Church, Yukon. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family suggests memorial donations to Yukon Lions Club, P.O. Box 206, Yukon, PA 15798. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -