Mary Yarnot Yannacci, 96, of Yukon, died Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 8, 1923, in Yukon, a daughter of the late Antoni and Nellie (Yenczala) Yarnot. Mary was a member of Seven Dolors Church, where she previously served as president of Pastoral Council, children's liturgy facilitator, prayer chain member, usher, and greeter; she was also secretary of the church's Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Ladies, and on their 50th anniversary committee. Other memberships include a Lioness at Yukon Lions Club, S.N.P.J Lodge No. 1147, past vice president and treasurer of Yukon Golden Agers, Madison Golden Agers, American Legion Auxiliary No. 0873 of Jacobs Creek, and AARP. Mary previously served on the 5th District Democratic Club of Westmoreland County and on its executive board, the election board in Yukon-South Huntingdon Township, and was an honorary member of the PA Sherriff's Association. She had been a volunteer at Westmoreland Manor for 10 years. She worked alongside her husband in the tax office for over 25 years. Surviving are two sons, Leon and wife, Patricia Ann, of Mechanicsburg, and Jeffrey and wife, Holly, of Yukon; and a granddaughter, Jacqueline Yannacci, of California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Yannacci; and brothers, Elmer and Stanley Yarnot. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Seven Dolors Church, Yukon. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family suggests memorial donations to Yukon Lions Club, P.O. Box 206, Yukon, PA 15798. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.