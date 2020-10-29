Mary Z. Knouse, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Hempfield Township. She was born Dec. 5, 1927, in Irwin, a daughter of the late John B. Sr. and Angeline (Minervino) Corona. Mary was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Trauger, and had been a member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Calumet. She was a volunteer for many local organizations. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Knouse Sr.; four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert A. Knouse Jr. and wife, Laurie, of Trauger; her daughter, Janet Easton and husband, Richard, of Bethany, Mo.; a grandson, James Knouse and wife, Brittney; three great-granddaughters, Abigail, Adeline and Allison; several nieces and nephews; and her granddog, Rebel. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a panachida service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, with The Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB as celebrant. A parastas service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
