1/
Mary Z. Knouse
1927 - 2020
Mary Z. Knouse, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Hempfield Township. She was born Dec. 5, 1927, in Irwin, a daughter of the late John B. Sr. and Angeline (Minervino) Corona. Mary was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Trauger, and had been a member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Calumet. She was a volunteer for many local organizations. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Knouse Sr.; four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert A. Knouse Jr. and wife, Laurie, of Trauger; her daughter, Janet Easton and husband, Richard, of Bethany, Mo.; a grandson, James Knouse and wife, Brittney; three great-granddaughters, Abigail, Adeline and Allison; several nieces and nephews; and her granddog, Rebel. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a panachida service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, with The Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB as celebrant. A parastas service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2020.
