Maryalice Haladik, 71, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The daughter of the late Adam and Mary (Janicik) Haladik, she was born Oct. 5, 1948, in Pittsburgh. She attended Edgewood Elementary School and Ridge Avenue Junior High School, both in New Kensington, before graduating from St. Xavier Academy in Latrobe. She continued her education at The College of Steubenville (currently Franciscan University), Steubenville, Ohio. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by PNC Bank and Bayer Health Care Inc. At one time, Maryalice was an enthusiastic traveler. Later, she enjoyed a quiet life surrounded by books and music. She is survived by her brother, Denis A. Haladik, several Karwoski, Kraitchman and Janicik cousins, and a small circle of lifelong friends including Richard and Felicia Pagniello Zack, Mary Anne Frederick, Mark and Sandra Lombardo Danison and Christopher David. Services are private and entrusted to R. J. SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Remembrances may be made to People's Library, 880 Barnes St., New Kensington, PA 15068, in Maryalice's name. www.rjslater.com
