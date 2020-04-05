|
MaryAnn (Sala) Glenn, 83, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Wall, Pa., sadly passed away Tueday, March 31, 2020. MaryAnn was the devoted wife of Donald Glenn for 57 years. She was the loving mother of Susan Glenn, Donna Glenn, Lisa (Mark) Winowich, Lori (Boris) Bajich and Don (Andy) Glenn; and adoring Baba of Andrew, Mariana, Luka, Ana, Nadia and Sara. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Terri (David) Petrick; and all who loved her. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Frank Sala and Violet (Evanovich) Medvecz; stepfather, Michael "Cubby" Medvecz; and her sister, Michelle (Walter) Stys. Her faith and family were her world. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family of MaryAnn would like to thank her caretaker, Deb Kuzmanko (David Horton), for the special care and love she showed towards their mom. Unfortunately, due to the current health restrictions, services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences. Luga Memory Eternal.