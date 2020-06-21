Maryann L. McCoy
1937 - 2020-06-19
Maryann L. McCoy, 82, of Greensburg, died Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born June 22, 1937, in Jamaica Queens, N.Y., daughter of the late Francis and Katherine Ungerer Moll. Prior to retirement, she was an administrative assistant / secretary for several businesses. Maryann was an avid reader, gardener, and a great cook. She enjoyed crafting, especially ceramics. She loved to talk with people and enjoyed visiting with her neighbors. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leonard L. McCoy. She is survived by three sons, Steven (Allison) McCoy, of Apex, N.C., Christopher (Cynthia) McCoy, of Greensburg, and Michael (Loris) McCoy, of Hamilton Va.; and six grandchildren, Laura, Robert, James, Megan, Thomas, and Samantha McCoy. There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
