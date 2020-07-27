MaryAnn (Wilkosz) Pawloski, 68, of Tarentum, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born April 10, 1952, daughter of Frank and Ann Boldy Wilkosz, and has been a longtime resident of the community. She graduated from Deer Lakes High School in 1970 and is of the Catholic faith. MaryAnn enjoyed reading, working puzzle books, playing bingo, and especially spending time with her family and granddaughter. Surviving her are daughters, Paula Pawloski, of Tarentum, and Jill P. Iadicicco, of Cheswick; sister, Donna (David) Edwards, of Worthington; brother, Frank Wilkosz II, of Gibsonia; granddaughter, Lilly Iadicicco; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Veronica Carlin, in 2001. Per her wishes, services and burial were private. Arrangements supervised by the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE/CHESWICK FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com
