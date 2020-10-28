Maryann Sabol, 79, of Export, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home. She was born April 25, 1941, in Lawrenceville, daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Rusinek Roszkowski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Sabol; and a sister, Dorothy Morris. She was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. Maryann is survived by four children, George (Jeannie) Sabol Jr., of Westerville, Ohio, Kathryn Sabol, of Columbus, Ohio, Stephen Sabol, of Venetia, Pa,, and Jennifer Williams, of Saltsburg; nine grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Matthew, Nicholas, Laura, Joseph, David, John and Michael; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Adriann and Camdyn. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. Everyone please meet at church, where face coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
.