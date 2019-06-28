MaryAnn Shoemaker, 76, of Latrobe, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at home. She was born April 24, 1943, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Howard and Hazel (Halferty) Giesey, of Ligonier. MaryAnn retired from Latrobe Hospital with30 years of service in 2009 to care for her husband. MaryAnn loved her family and devoted much of her life to caring for others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Buz" Shoemaker; and her brother, Paul Giesey and his wife, Sharon. MaryAnn is survived by her children, Scott Shoemaker, of Latrobe, Robin Bittner (Duane), of Manhattan, Kan., Jill Marinchek (Regis), of Delmont, and James Shoemaker (Tia), of Raleigh, N.C. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Giesey (Paula), of Carrollton, Texas. MaryAnn's greatest joy was her eight grandchildren, Alesia, Alex, Josh, Duane, Matt, Megan, Chris and Zack; and her nine great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial visitation to be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.

Her family would like to thank the many staff members at Latrobe Hospital, Westmoreland Hospital, and the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center for the kindness and compassion shown to MaryAnn during her illness. To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 28 to June 29, 2019