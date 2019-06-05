Home

Mason G. Wheeler Sr.

Mason G. Wheeler Sr. Obituary
Mason G. Wheeler Sr., 76, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mason was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a vice president in environmental remediation. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Jaffa Shriners. Mason will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 57 years, Helen E. (Scott) Wheeler; son, Mason G. Wheeler Jr. and his wife, Kelly, of Latrobe; and daughter, Stephanie Rae Yawitz, of Delmont; and many nieces and nephews. Mason will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Mason III, Alexander and Amanda Rae; step-granddaughters, Corie and Sara; and step-great-grandchildren, Darcy and Logan, all of whom he was very proud.
Respecting the family's wishes, visitation, services and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, were private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests contributions in Mason's memory may be made to at donate.lls.org. or by phone 888-557-7177. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 5, 2019
