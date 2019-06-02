|
|
Matthew Carl Craig, 32, of Upper Tyrone Township, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home. He was born March 22, 1987, in Latrobe, a son of Charles Craig, of Tarrs, and Lori Mott Titterington, of Norvelt. Matt was a 2005 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and was employed by General Carbide Corp. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Kristi Miller Craig; daughter, Mia Miller; and sisters, Jenea Craig and Marissa Craig.
Matt's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, Pa.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 2, 2019