BLAIR-LOWTHER Funeral Home
305 Rear Independence Street
Perryopolis, PA 15473
(724) 736-4424
Matthew C. Craig


1987 - 03
Matthew C. Craig Obituary
Matthew Carl Craig, 32, of Upper Tyrone Township, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home. He was born March 22, 1987, in Latrobe, a son of Charles Craig, of Tarrs, and Lori Mott Titterington, of Norvelt. Matt was a 2005 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and was employed by General Carbide Corp. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Kristi Miller Craig; daughter, Mia Miller; and sisters, Jenea Craig and Marissa Craig.
Matt's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, Pa.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 2, 2019
