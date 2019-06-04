Matthew E. Bingaman, 87, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born May 20, 1932, in Troxelville, Pa., a son of the late George D. and Anna Klena Bingaman. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Ligonier. He was a veteran of the Army and served at SHAPE Headquarters in Paris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew John Bingaman, and a brother, George Bingaman. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rita Miller Bingaman; a daughter, Mary Bingaman Stauffer and her husband, Byron Jr., of Indiana, Pa.; four grandchildren, Maggie Bingaman and Sarah, Nicholas and Kate Stauffer; a brother, Fred Bingaman and his wife, Judy, of Earlington, Ky.; and numerous extended family.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in the Holy Trinity Church with the Rev. James Petrovsky as celebrant. Private inurnment will be in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct services at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Greensburg, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601.