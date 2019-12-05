|
Matthew J. Gansor, 54, of Yukon, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, in Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 20, 1965, in Jeannette, son of Fontaine Korosec Gansor, of Yukon, and the late Charles J. Gansor. He was a graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School class of 1983. He then went on to graduate from Val-tech Technical School for mechanics and then worked at AAMCO, in Greensburg, as a transmission specialist and mechanic. Matthew was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, in Yukon. He was also a member at several social clubs including Hecla Hunting and Fishing Club. Matthew loved to fish and hunt at camp with his brothers. He took a trout fishing trip every year in the spring with family to Bradford, Pa. Matthew was very giving. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and family. He was also very active, going to the gym every day before work. Matthew is survived by three brothers, Mark C. Gansor, of North Carolina, Mace C. Gansor and wife, Lu Ann, of Greensburg, and Martin J. Gansor and wife, Nancy, of New Stanton; three sisters, Marie Shaffer and husband, Jack, of Greensburg, Mary Ann Zink and husband, Guy, of North Huntingdon, and Mona Britz, of Greensburg; four nephews, Anthony Gansor, Charlie Gansor, Jack Shaffer III and Paul Thomas Britz Jr.; six nieces, Courtney Silvio and husband, Kevin, Kylie Gansor, Jennifer Santavy and husband, Jon, Emily Shaffer, Amber Lynn and Hope Anne Britz; and one great-nephew, Jon "Henry" Santavy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, PA 15663. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 102 Center St., Yukon, PA 15698, with Father Richard Ulam, OSB, officiating. Anyone wishing to attend Matthew's funeral service is asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow at the Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery, in Yukon.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019