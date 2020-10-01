1/1
Matthew K. McCarthy Sr.
1971 - 2020
Matthew Kevin McCarthy Sr., 48, of Allegheny Township, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle against colorectal cancer. Born Dec. 3, 1971, Matt attended Abundant Joy Fellowship of Tarentum and was a former truck driver and also gave locals guitar lessons. A Ford City High School class of 1991 graduate, he enjoyed playing the bass guitar, attending concerts, and he played in a few local bands. His hobbies were tinkering with cars and tractors, riding four wheelers, camping, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. He is remembered by his family as a dedicated and loving father, husband, brother, uncle and son-in-law. He is remembered by his friends as a guy who could always make you smile and laugh. The happiness of others was very important to Matthew, even through his sickness. Matthew is survived by his wife, Georgette (Rowan) McCarthy; his children, Amanda, of Ford City, Matthew Kevin Jr., of Kittanning, Gianna and Preston Rowan, at home, and Olivia, of Somerset; his biological father, Sherman Johns; and siblings, Joanne (Melvin) Locke, Cindy Wolfe, Rich (Barb) Johns, Pat McCarthy, Alice (Mark) Patz, Debbie (Bud) Beckett, Luke (Lisa) Johns and Lee (Marci) Harkelroad. He also leaves behind dearly loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Viola Johns; his adoptive parents, Donald P. McCarthy Sr. and Leona "Gayle" (Crownover) McCarthy; his brothers, Daniel McCarthy and Mark Johns; and his brother-in-law, Les Wolfe. A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020, at Abundant Joy Fellowship in Tarentum. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help with family expenses. www.thomasmsmithfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Abundant Joy Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
