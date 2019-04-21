Matthew R. Moore, 35, of Latrobe, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1983, in Latrobe, a son of Brenda Fillmore Perry, of Latrobe, and the late Barry F. Moore. Matt was a graduate of Seton Hill College where he received a bachelor of science degree in creative writing. He was a lover of writing and animals. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James E. Perry; his maternal grandparents, Earl R. and Shirley E. Gordon Fillmore; and his uncle, Sgt. First Class Earl R. Fillmore Jr. In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by his sister, Angela Burd (Aaron), of Latrobe; his brother, Barry F. Moore Jr. (Erica), of Delmont; three nieces, Gabriele Burd, Rylee and Bryn Moore; several aunts, uncles (special uncle Al) and cousins; and special pet, Gracie.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019, in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., where a service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m., with the Rev. William A. Schaefer officiating.

Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Action for Animals and not for memorabilia at the funeral home.