Matthew R. Moore Obituary
Matthew R. Moore, 35, of Latrobe, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1983, in Latrobe, a son of Brenda Fillmore Perry, of Latrobe, and the late Barry F. Moore. Matt was a graduate of Seton Hill College where he received a bachelor of science degree in creative writing. He was a lover of writing and animals. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James E. Perry; his maternal grandparents, Earl R. and Shirley E. Gordon Fillmore; and his uncle, Sgt. First Class Earl R. Fillmore Jr. In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by his sister, Angela Burd (Aaron), of Latrobe; his brother, Barry F. Moore Jr. (Erica), of Delmont; three nieces, Gabriele Burd, Rylee and Bryn Moore; several aunts, uncles (special uncle Al) and cousins; and special pet, Gracie.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019, in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., where a service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m., with the Rev. William A. Schaefer officiating.
Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Action for Animals and not for memorabilia at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 21, 2019
